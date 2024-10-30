VANCOUVER
    Environment Canada warns of strong winds on Vancouver Island

    The Ogden Point breakwater in Victoria is pictured: (File) The Ogden Point breakwater in Victoria is pictured: (File)
    A pair of wind warnings are in effect on Vancouver Island Wednesday morning, with the federal weather agency saying the conditions could cause damage.

    Areas covered by the Environment Canada warnings include eastern Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River and Greater Victoria.

    “A Pacific frontal system approaching Vancouver Island will produce strong southeasterly winds,” the alert reads. “The strong winds will develop this morning then ease this afternoon when the front weakens.”

    Peak winds are forecast to reach 70 km/h with 90 km/h gusts in exposed coastal areas and near the Haro Strait.

    The agency says the strong winds could toss loose objects around, causing injury or damage. Power outages and fallen tree branches are also possible.

