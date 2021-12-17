The Procrastinator's Holiday Gift Guide with Carly Ostroff

Vancouver -

Christmas is just a few days away.

Procrastinators may still have some holiday shopping to complete.

Fashion and beauty expert Carly Ostroff joined CTV Morning Live with five last-minute gift ideas.

Pantene Hair Masks: These are perfect to pick up as stocking stuffers. They can lock in moisture and help calm fly-aways. The line of masks from Pantene aim to make hair visibly healthier, shinier, and stronger.

Philips One by Sonicare: The Philips One is available in both battery and rechargeable. The micro vibrations gently clean and polish teeth. They are offered in pleasing colour palettes that will elevate the bathroom aesthetic.

Olay Vitamin C Collection: The Vitamin C lineup from Olay is designed to instantly refresh and hydrate the skin. The moisturizer is citrus-scented, silky, and lightweight. It is designed to melt into the skin without any sticky or greasy residue.

MIRROR from Lululemon: MIRROR is an at home smart gym that has a sleek, slim design that takes up only two feet of space. It features the largest library of workouts with over 10,000 classes on demand and 50 plus genres.

Napolean Electric Fireplaces: This gift can be a cozy addition for the entire family to enjoy. RONA has a large selection of these quality fireplaces. Many offer different heat settings and types of flame brightness and colours.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these holiday gifting ideas.