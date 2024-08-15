The PNE Fair and other events to check out in Vancouver this weekend

It's PNE season once again. The annual fair opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 2, and is sure to be the biggest event of the next few weekends in Metro Vancouver.

Fair food, midway games, rides, agricultural displays, cooking demonstrations, musical performances, summer night concerts and more will be on offer daily, except for Monday, Aug. 19, and Monday, Aug. 26.

Whether you're heading to the fair for opening weekend, waiting until later, or avoiding it all together, here are some other events to check out in and around Vancouver this weekend.

Festival of India

A two-day celebration featuring a parade, an artisan market, vegetarian food, yoga and kirtan – a style of ritual singing originating in India – will take place in and around Creekside Park near Science World Saturday and Sunday.

"Festival of India – Vancouver Ratha Yatra" is in its 51st year. Saturday's festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday's begin with a participatory parade from Creekside Park to Hinge Park at 11 a.m. and continue until dusk, according to organizers.

Bill Reid Gallery open house

The Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art is holding its summer open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The downtown gallery will be welcoming visitors with free admission as Musqueam artists Jody Sparrow and Rita Kompst conduct live demonstrations of weaving and carving.

"Enjoy delicious food from Salmon n' Bannock while exploring the Gallery and watching these remarkable artists at work," the gallery says on its website.

Rourke returns for BC Lions

The BC Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in what looks set to be Victoria-born quarterback Nathan Rourke's first start since rejoining the team earlier this week.

The 4 p.m. kickoff will be preceded by "FamFest," a pre-game party in Terry Fox Plaza featuring free spray tattoos and face painting, games and activities for kids. Families can also pick up wristbands at FamFest that will grant them on-field access at BC Place after the game ends.

Ticket information can be found on the team's website.

New West Pride Street Festival

The New West Pride Society is hosting its annual street festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., taking over Columbia Street between Begbie and 4th streets with booths from community groups, food and craft vendors, plus live performances on two different stages.

The street festival is the culmination of Pride Week in the city. The full list of performers and vendors can be found online.

Richmond Garlic Fest

Thousands of people are expected to head to the Sharing Farm in Richmond on Saturday for Richmond Garlic Fest.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Featuring food trucks with garlic specials, a farmer's market, live entertainment, a children's area, birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, farm tours and more.

Admission is by donation, but the suggested minimum is $5 per person. More information can be found on the Sharing Farm's website.

Car Free Day in Port Moody

Metro Vancouver's next Car Free Day is happening in Port Moody on Sunday, when St. Johns Street will be transformed into a pedestrian street festival between Queens and Moody streets from noon to 5 p.m.

Local businesses, food vendors, live music and family friendly activities are all planned, and a full list of participating groups can be found on the city's website.

Even more Car Free Day events are scheduled for other cities in September.

Vancouver pop-up markets

At least three different pop-up markets are scheduled in the City of Vancouver this weekend. Here's a roundup: