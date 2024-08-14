After signing this week, Rourke poised to start for BC Lions Sunday against Bombers

For the first time in nearly two years, quarterback Nathan Rourke took to the field at the BC Lions training facility in Surrey, settling in under centre with the first team offence.

Rourke last played in the Canadian Football League in 2022, when – despite missing half the season with a foot injury – he won the Most Outstanding Canadian award at the end of the season.

Since then, Rourke has bounced around the National Football League, signing with four different teams as he pursued his NFL dream.

After being cut by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week, he re-signed with the Lions on Tuesday and will likely be the starter on Sunday when the team hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Between now and then, he'll have his head buried in the playbook as he tries to re-learn the Lions' offence.

"I know this one. I learned it at some point. I was here for two years," Rourke said after practice Wednesday. "But then this is also my fifth offence this year. So, I'm going to have to forget a bunch of stuff to make room for this stuff."

In Week 3 of 2022, Rourke set a CFL record for most passing yards in a game by a Canadian with 436.

By the end of the season, he would break that record two more times, setting the bar at 488 yards, and he still holds the top three spots in league history for that statistic.

He also holds the league record for best single-season completion percentage at 78.7.

Vernon Adams Jr. started the season as QB1 for the Lions, and despite an injury that kept him out of the lineup last week in a loss to the Edmonton Elks, he remains among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns.

With Rourke's return, it appears Admas Jr. will be relegated to a backup role when he is healthy enough to play again.

"I know for Nathan and VA and for me, we're looking out for the BC Lions and we want to do what's best for the BC Lions football team," head coach Rick Campbell said, in an effort to head off any speculation about a quarterback controversy.

Rourke's return on Wednesday drew a large number of curious Lions fans.

"Definitely good to see him back. We'll see how he does," said Steven Janssen, who brought his son Liam to watch practice. "I wished him all the best when he went down to the NFL, but I'm glad he's back here in the CFL."

Decked out in an orange number 12 Rourke jersey, Liam said he was there to get an autograph from the star quarterback, something he was able to do after practice.

Despite a three-game losing streak, with Rourke's return the Lions are now the betting favourites to hoist the Grey Cup at BC Place in November.

Rourke said he and his teammates aren't looking that far ahead and are focused squarely on this week's game.

"Hopefully, we just keep working and take it one day at a time," Rourke said. "I'm glad it's a long week. And we'll see what happens on Sunday."

Including this week's game against the Blue Bombers, Rourke still has half a season to once again leave his mark on the CFL.