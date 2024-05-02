The 2024 Vancouver marathon and 7 other events to check out this weekend

The first weekend of May is a busy one in Vancouver, with a marathon, the start of a documentary film festival, and activities and events for Asian Heritage Month, not to mention a pair of Pearl Jam concerts on either side of a possible (but hopefully unnecessary) Canucks Game 7 at Rogers Arena.

Here's what's going on:

Vancouver marathon

The annual BMO Vancouver Marathon takes place Sunday, with more than 20,000 participants expected to compete in either the full, half or 8K courses.

Non-runners will line the routes to cheer on those who are racing, and organizers are also hosting block parties on race day on Cambie Street, in Kitsilano, at English Bay, in Coal Harbour and at the marathon finish line downtown.

There's also a free health, sports and lifestyle expo at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday. Lots more information can be found on the marathon website.

DOXA film festival begins

The first screenings of the 23rd annual DOXA Documentary Film Festival are Thursday night, and the event continues with daily screenings through May 12.

There are also panel discussions, public forums and educational programs. Festival events take place at four venues downtown, and tickets can be purchased for the whole festival or for individual events. Visit the DOXA website to learn more.

'East of the Sun'

A pair of concerts, one in Vancouver and one in New Westminster, will celebrate Asian jazz fusion this weekend.

Dubbed 'East of the Sun,' the shows feature SE:UM – a Korean ensemble that "masterfully combines traditional Korean folk melodies with shamanistic rhythms," according to organizers – and Jasmine Jazz – a group that uses traditional Chinese instruments and contemporary jazz rhythms.

The New Westminster concert takes place Friday night at The Anvil, located at 777 Columbia St., while the Vancouver show takes place Saturday at The Annex, 823 Seymour St. Tickets can be purchased online.

Got Craft Spring Market

Got Craft is hosting its spring market at the Maritime Labour Centre at 1880 Triumph St. in East Vancouver this weekend.

More than 80 local "makers" and small businesses will sell their wares from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There's also a "mini makers market" for vendors under age 16, plus food trucks and swag bags, according to organizers. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door.

Dinosaurs at Pacific Coliseum

Also in East Van this weekend is "Jurassic Quest," a travelling dinosaur exhibit that bills itself as "the largest and most realistic" in North America.

The interactive exhibit will be at the PNE's Pacific Coliseum Thursday through Sunday, featuring life-sized dinosaur models, rides, crafts and more. Ticket information can be found through the Jurassic Quest website.

Art in the City

Head to the West End Community Centre on Saturday or Sunday for the annual "Art in the City" fine art market.

Artists working in various media, including painting, sculpture, photography and digital media, will be selling their work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Filipino composer exhibit

Western Front is debuting its new exhibition "Echoes Beyond the Archipelago" with a reception Friday night at its gallery, located at 303 E. 8th Ave. in Vancouver.

The show features the work of Filipino composer and ethnomusicologist José Maceda, "a significant, yet little known figure" in the history of 20th century music, according to organizers.

On display through July 27, the exhibit features "photographs, print ephemera, objects, and scores that recreate Maceda’s archives." It's also complemented by a performance of his composition "Udlot Udlot" on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre in Yaletown.

Filipino composer and ethnomusicologist José Maceda is seen in this photo from Western Front's website. (westernfront.ca)

LiterASIAN

This weekend is also the 12th annual LiterASIAN Writers Festival, a series of talks and events featuring Asian Canadian writers.

The theme of this year's festival is "redress," and organizers promise "a compassionate and informative literary dialogue, where writers will explore the importance of amplifying Asian Canadian voices, promoting cultural understanding, and fostering a society that embraces diversity with open arms."

A schedule of events and ticket information can be found on the festival's website.