    • Tesla left teetering over ledge after Surrey crash

    A tesla hangs over a wall in Surrey after a crash on Sunday, April 21. A tesla hangs over a wall in Surrey after a crash on Sunday, April 21.
    Three people were taken to hospital after a crash in Surrey Sunday that required one driver to be extracted and left another car hanging over a ledge.

    Around 2:45 p.m., a Tesla and Toyota Corolla collided at Fraser Highway and 139th Street.

    The driver of the Toyota was trapped inside the car, and firefighters had to remove the roof in order to extract them. The occupant was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the Surrey RCMP told CTV News.

    Firefighters extract the driver of a Toyota Corolla after a crash in Surrey on Sunday, April 21. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent four ambulances to the scene and took three people to hospital in total, two in stable condition and one in serious condition.

    After the crash, videos from the scene show the Tesla had rammed through a fence and ended up teetering over a wall.

    The Surrey RCMP, who provided very little information about the collision, said they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

