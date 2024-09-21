VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Tentative agreement reached to end Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike

    Share

    The union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver says a tentative agreement has been reached with the company that runs the door-to-door transit service, after an 18-day strike and months of bargaining.

    The Amalgamated Transit Union says Local 1724 will hold a ratification vote in the coming days.

    About 600 HandyDART employees had been on strike since early September, pausing all service except essential medical trips.

    The union says the new contract includes significant wage increases.

    It says key issues included staffing shortages and high worker turnover due to poor compensation compared with other transit jobs in the region.

    Transdev is the contracted operator of HandyDART, which serves people who are unable to navigate the conventional transit system.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

