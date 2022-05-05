Template or poor data? Leaked documents raise questions about B.C. urgent care centres
B.C.’s Ministry of Health insists a leaked document purportedly containing internal health authority data on the province’s much-hyped Urgent and Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) is a “template” of how information would be presented, even though there are no notations indicating that’s the case.
The BC Liberal Party obtained the 31-page report with data from an internal dashboard used by health authorities and the Ministry of Health, titled “Urgent and Primary Care Centre Report” outlining information from April to December of last year.
Unlike other leaked internal documents, this one does not contain the words “draft” or “template” anywhere and raises questions about just how many patients are seen at the government-run facilities and whether the ministry of health even knows.
A summary page indicates that over the nine-month period, each practitioner saw only 4.6 patients per day on average, but a ministry spokesperson insists the document is a mockup of a dashboard “created using partial and inaccurate electronic encounter data,” and that “UPCC physician services averaged 26 in-patient visits per day compared to an average of 22 in-person patient visits per day for family physicians in community service locations.”
When the opposition Liberals raised the document in the legislature during question period, the health minister responded with general statements on health care during the twin crises of the pandemic and overdose deaths. He addressed the issue more directly later.
“You can look at information partially or a portion of the visits as they were working on the mockup of the dashboard, I gather, and did that,” said Adrian Dix when asked by CTV News. “The reality is there are a lot of visits to Urgent and Primary Care Centres."
The ministry staffer who reached out late in the afternoon said that early last month the ministry “in good faith reached out to (its) partners to show them a mock-up of a UPCC dashboard.”
“In communicating internally, we made it very clear that we were giving a template, an indication of how data will be reported transparently going forward, not a finalized report,” the spokesperson said.
QUESTIONS REMAIN
One of the province’s experts in health-care systems raised questions about the validity of the data when CTV News presented her with the document, pointing out government should be proactively releasing that kind of information.
“Ultimately, these UPCCs represent a huge investment (of) public dollars at a time when access to family physicians is really a huge and ongoing challenge, and that merits rigorous evaluation and it merits data transparency,” said Lindsay Hedden, an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University’s Faculty of Health Sciences.
“We really need to understand the relationship between UPCCs and our ongoing emergency department challenges.”
She added that there will be growing pains every time a new health-care feature is established, and that collecting the data on usage in a dashboard format is unprecedented and most welcome. But she also called on the government to provide more-detailed information, noting most of the reasons for patient visits to UPCCs were classified as “general symptoms.”
“This report provides updated metrics on the patients, practitioners, and services at these facilities to allow for continuous feedback and improvement to our health-care system,” reads the final page of the report, which says it is “for use in analysis and planning, as well as for distribution to the UPCC administrative teams such as the Family Divisions of Practice and the their respective health authorities.”
OPPOSITION REVIVES ISSUES OF TRANSPARENCY AND TRUST
Political parties, medical experts and others have criticised the NDP government’s lack of data transparency during the pandemic, and the Liberals insist this is another example of keeping the public in the dark.
“If the data is inaccurate, then the government needs to make sure that they sort this out,” said Official Opposition leader Shirley Bond.
“It's another level of confidence, it's another level of transparency."
She also pointed out the long waits for medical attention are indisputable in every corner of the province.
“We have a province where you should not be waiting for nine hours to take a sick child to have the treatment and care that they need,” said Bond. “We need government to step up. We need everyone to be at the table.”
The ministry ended its email to CTV News promising: “Our commitment is to continue to find a way to better report on the performance of UPCCs.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Mattea Roach wins 23rd 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$560K
A 23-year-old "Jeopardy!" champion originally from Nova Scotia won her 23rd match on the trivia gameshow Thursday night.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Efforts ongoing to save and support Ukrainian art as Russian attacks continues
In the capital of Ukraine, where the threat of Russian attack has been diminished but not eliminated, the owners of an art gallery are striving to protect priceless works of art in case the city is struck again.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not good enough': Critics blast B.C.'s plan to investigate repeat offenders
In April, the B.C. Urban Mayor’s Caucus wrote to Attorney General David Eby, urging the government to take action to address offenders who are repeatedly arrested and released.
-
Investigation underway after cougar kittens found beheaded on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two dead cougar kittens were found without their heads and paws on Vancouver Island.
-
Residents support changing B.C. village name in 'step towards undoing aggressive actions'
A recent survey of Queen Charlotte, B.C., residents showed support for changing the name of the village back to the ancestral Haida name, Daajing Giids Llnagaay.
Calgary
-
Rollout of Alberta rebate programs a little fuzzy on details as prices remain high
Months after the province promised relief from skyrocketing utility bills, details about the two rebates remain up in the air.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Alberta poultry farmers have now lost 900,000 birds to avian influenza
Alberta has now lost an estimated 900,000 poultry, more than double the next closest province according to numbers updated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
-
Brian Jean says Alberta premier is too soft on Ottawa, gets verbal slap in return
Jason Kenney's arch-foe in caucus took his fight with the Alberta premier to the floor of the legislature Thursday and received in return a backhanded verbal slap from a cabinet minister.
Toronto
-
Local medical officers of health pen letter to Ontario's top doctor asking for mask mandates back
Three local medical officers of health have written a joint letter to Ontario's top doctor, asking him to bring back mask mandates in schools and other indoor public settings.
-
These five passwords are the most commonly used and can be easily guessed by hackers
Thursday marks World Password Day and a new survey has found that many internet users' passwords aren’t as strong as they should be.
-
Toronto Pearson delays could become 'unsustainable' in weeks ahead, operator warns
Lineups and wait times at Canada's busiest airport will only worsen as the summer season approaches unless the federal government makes some changes, the operator of the Toronto Pearson International Airport warned Thursday.
Montreal
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing Governor General's French
"She is trying to learn French, so she is making an effort to learn the language. And I don't know what he [Legault] is doing to learn Inuktitut," said one local leader in an interview Thursday.
-
Major fire threatens industrial park near Montreal
What started as a forest fire outside of the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just west of Montreal, has started to encroach on a big industrial park, a spokesperson for the town says.
-
Victim in viral video of Montreal police violence was Black; rights group files complaints
After putting at least one officer under internal investigation last week over a disturbing viral video, Montreal police face an external challenge -- from the Black Coalition of Quebec, after it came to light the victim was a Black man from Senegal.
Winnipeg
-
Family, police still seeking information on Eduardo Balaquit's whereabouts after guilty verdict
The Winnipeg Police Service renewed calls for information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Balaquit in the wake of Wednesday night’s guilty verdict for a man now convicted of manslaughter in his disappearance and death.
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Edmonton Elk team up to rescue dogs from flooded Peguis First Nation
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber teamed up with a player from a rival CFL team to rescue three dogs from Peguis First Nation, Man.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
Regina
-
'We are still here:' Red Dress Day aims to raise awareness for MMIWG
Several Indigenous women gathered at the legislative building Thursday morning to honour Red Dress Day, an annual event aiming to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
-
Man wanted after allegedly visiting park in breach of prohibition order: Regina police
A man is being sought by police after allegedly breaching an order that prohibited him from visiting public parks where children under the age of 16 could be present.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
London
-
Local organizations mark red dress day by honouring murdered and missing Indigenous women
Several organizations in London held an event at Peace Park Thursday to mark the National Day of Awareness For Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls (MMIWG), also known as Red Dress Day.
-
London spent thousands on bike lockers sitting unused
More than seven months after the city installed bicycle lockers to reduce theft, they’ve been used just 100 times.
-
Home prices fall in April, more availability: LSTAR
According to the latest report from the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors, the average price of a home in the London area dropped by more than $50,000 compared to the previous month.
Northern Ontario
-
Major cycling event coming to North Bay
More than 500 cyclists will compete in various events in North Bay over the Civic long weekend.
-
Soo Greyhounds hit the road for semi-finals series with Flint
Nearly a week after closing out their opening matchup with the Guelph Storm, the Soo Greyhounds learned their fate Wednesday night
-
Timmins business and property owners learn how to deal with crime
The owner of Dumoulin's outdoor store and gift shop on Riverside Drive in Timmins said she's been scouring the Internet for information.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Sentimental sounds: Father and daughter to share musical moment 42 years in the making
A father-daughter duo are preparing to hit the right note performing together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.