VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor is defending her office's handling of COVID-19 data in the wake of leaked documents showing considerably more information than the province has previously released.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson addressed the leaked data, published Thursday by the Vancouver Sun, in a quickly organized news conference Friday afternoon.

The health officials described the reports as "public health surveillance" data, which they said is used primarily to inform decision-making. The documents contain details about case counts and vaccination numbers at the neighbourhood level, which has never been publicized in B.C., though similar data has been released in Toronto.

Gustafson told reporters the province makes "as much of the data as is possible" available publicly, but B.C. has typically released less-detailed reports on the location of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and test-positivity rates than other provinces do.

Asked whether B.C. will be releasing the more-detailed information from the leaked data going forward, Henry insisted that the majority of the data shown in the leaked reports is already released, albeit not in the same format.

The provincial health officer cited monthly modelling presentations as an example of the province reporting health data with proper context, rather than releasing reports that are intended primarily for internal discussion.

Both Henry and Gustafson told reporters the province is working on adding data from "community health service areas" - geographic units that are often smaller than the local health areas B.C. has typically reported - to the information they release regularly.

The pair didn't give a precise timeframe for when that data would be released, but said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is working to add it in the coming weeks.

The promised data would include information on cases and vaccination rates at the community health service area level, Henry and Gustafson said.

