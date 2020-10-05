VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are looking for four teens they believe damaged a playground, storage shed and unmarked police car at a local youth advocacy centre nearly two months ago.

Police released surveillance images Monday, saying they were taken from an incident in the evening of Aug. 11, when four young men allegedly entered the Sophie's Place parking lot, then damaged some property.

According to the RCMP, three of the four suspects were seen jumping on the hood of an unmarked police car. Then, all four allegedly went into the centre's playground, tried to break into a storage shed, then damaged playground toys.

Police say all four suspects are believed to between 14 and 16 years old and are white with brown hair.

"It's incredibly disappointing to have toys and resources meant to help child-victims thoughtlessly damaged," said Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O'Ruairc in a news release.

"We hope that the public will help identify the suspects involved which will enable us to advance this investigation."

Sophie's Place, which helps children who have been victims of physical, mental or sexual abuse, is located near 94 Avenue and 140 Street.

Mounties say this investigation has been ongoing since the day after the incident, and hope the public will be able to help identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.