Teens charged after 'senseless and unprovoked' stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man with major abdominal trauma in New Westminster, B.C.

The attack was reported around 10 p.m. on July 30, when a witness pointed police to a man in medical distress near Westminster Pier Park.

Officers provided first-aid treatment to control the bleeding, and the victim was eventually transported to hospital to recover from his injuries.

Investigators said at the time they believed the stabbing was the result of an altercation near the staircase leading from the Front Street parkade to the park.

On Thursday, more than a month later, police announced two young men had been arrested and charged in the stabbing, which Sgt. Andrew Leaver characterized as "a senseless and unprovoked attack by a stranger" in a statement.

Court records show 18-year-old John Baptiste, of Surrey, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Daniel Keewatin, 19, of Langley, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Both suspects were arrested on Aug. 29. Baptiste was held in custody pending his next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 11, while Keewatin was released from custody pending his next court appearance on Sept. 18.

"Our officers have worked tirelessly to gather evidence and identify those responsible," Leaver said. "We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that those involved face their day in court."

The New Westminster Police Department thanked the witness who flagged down police and encouraged residents who encounter others in medical distress to do the same.