Person found dead after car fire in Coquitlam parking lot

One person is dead after a car was found on fire in the parking lot of a rec centre in Coquitlam, B.C., Sunday morning, local Mounties confirmed.

Police were called to the parking lot of the City Centre Aquatic Complex on 1210 Pinetree Way at 11:35 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire, Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins told CTV News.

A body was found inside the vehicle.

Few other details have been provided about the incident. When asked if the matter is being treated as criminal in nature, Hodgins said the incident is believed to be isolated.

“This is a deeply tragic incident,” she said in a news release later Sunday afternoon. “We want to assure the public that there is no risk to the public as this is believed to be an isolated event and is not linked to any ongoing conflicts.”

Coquitlam Fire Rescue Services confirmed it responded and extinguished the fire.

“Once our crews arrived, they determined it could possibly be a crime scene. It was handed over to the RCMP,” Asst. Chief Sandro Bonifazi told CTV News.

The aquatic centre is currently closed for maintenance until early October.

Mounties ask anyone who witnessed the fire or has information to call the detachment at 604-945-1550 and reference file number 2024-24487.