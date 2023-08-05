Teenager dies after jet ski crash on B.C. lake

Four teenagers were seriously injured after their jet skis collided on a lake in Penticton, B.C. Friday night, RCMP said.

Police said they got the call around 8 p.m. that there had been a marine incident in the middle of Skaha Lake.

Family members took the youth to the Skaha Marina by boat, where two off-duty doctors and BC Emergency Health Services jumped into action to attempt live-saving measures on the group, according to police.

The four teenagers were taken to hospital, where tragically, one of them—a 14-year-old from Alberta—succumbed to her injuries.

The three other youth were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and have since been released from hospital, police said.

Mounties said arrangements are being made to help the family return to Alberta.

An investigation is underway by Penticton RCMP and West Coast Marine Services, but no criminality is suspected and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident, police said.