

CTV News Vancouver





A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly bringing a handgun to a Surrey park over the weekend.

Mounties say they were called to a shelter on 135A Street Saturday evening for reports of suspicious activity outside. They were told that one person involved in a verbal dispute nearby may have a firearm.

Officers responding to the call located a suspect in Whalley Athletic Park.

They say they chased the suspect on foot, and arrested a 17-year-old boy. The RCMP says the teen was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest.

No one was injured in the incident, Mounties say.

The teen was held in custody and faces a number of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is also accused of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized posession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

He has not been publicly identified.

In a statement about incident issued Wednesday, the RCMP said the investigation proves the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

Reports can be made directly to the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).