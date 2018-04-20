"Where Are U Now?"

It's a question first asked by Canadian popstar Justin Bieber, and now on the lips of officials with B.C.'s Fraser Valley Regional District.

Members of the FVRD are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teaching tool: a taxidermied critter they've nicknamed "Justin Beaver."

Like many still-living creatures, the lesser known Justin is usually found in the pristine Cheam Lake Wetlands. The 10-kilogram stuffed rodent is used by educators to get children interested in wildlife, and allow them to examine a beaver up close.

"Kids get so excited and they want to touch him and they ask so many questions," parks technician Meghan Jackson told CTV News Friday.

"He does often lose toes and hair due to the constant petting and prodding."

The juvenile was found dead in another of the district's parks about 10 years ago. Since the beaver was in good shape, it was mounted on a piece of wood with a pointed stick in its paw, and has been used in demonstrations ever since.

It was during a demonstration on Tuesday that the beloved beaver went on the lam.

Young visitors left him on a bench and went for a walk, and when they returned, Justin was gone. The FVRD thinks Justin was working with an accomplice.

"Beavers aren't too fast on land, I think, especially when they're stuffed. So we're thinking he went missing with the assistance of a human, but probably not ill intent," Jackson said.

Hoping to track down the dam-builder, the FVRD made a wanted poster.

"While FVRD Parks staff were conducting an interpretive tour of the Wetlands, our believed demonstrative aide was hanging out by himself in the picnic shelter," the poster reads.

"With the FVRD's school educational programs well underway, staff are hoping for his safe return. If you know of Justin's whereabouts, please return him to 45950 Cheam Avenue. 604-702-5000."

And on Twitter, the district shut down rumours that Justin made his way to Nanaimo.

"Thank you for the calls. No, our missing #JustinBeaver is NOT alive and well in Nanaimo, B.C. The search continues…" they posted, linking to a story by CTV News on an encounter with a flat-tailed felon.

Those with the district had a message for whoever took the beaver. Contrary to the Bieber lyric, in the case of this Justin, it's not too late to say sorry.

"We're not going to ask any questions if anyone wants to bring him back. All we want is to have him back," Jackson said.