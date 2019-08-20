

Kendra Mangione and Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





A taxi driver allegedly collided with an elderly cyclist on Vancouver's west side and left the scene, according to police.

Const. Steve Addison told CTV News officers were called to the area of West 4th Avenue and Collingwood Street shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a Vancouver man in his 70s whose injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital, but the driver was nowhere to be found, police said.

"If somebody is involved in a collision, they're required to stop by law. It's the lawful thing to do and it's the moral thing to do," Addison said.

The collision investigation unit is working on the case and after speaking with multiple witnesses, officers learned a taxi may have been involved.

"We were able to ascertain that a taxi was seen leaving the area at the time of the collision. We've since located a taxi as well as the driver of the taxi, and we're dealing with those parties right now," he said.

Police are not saying which taxi company is involved as their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who knows what happened is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.