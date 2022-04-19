Take an Exploratory Trip to California Wine Country in Vancouver this Month

VANCOUVER -

April is California wine month.

California is the largest wine-producing region in the world.

It's home to over 4,200 wineries and over 110 winegrape varieties.

A vast majority of California's winegrape growers and wineries are family-owned and often multi-generational.

As a result these family run wineries leave the land in a better state than they recieved it.

They take care of the communities that they grow and prosper in.

Eighty per cent of wines made in California are crafted in certified sustainable wineries.

This means they focus on water and energy conservation, maintaining healthy soils and protecting air and water quality.

People should look for the certified sustainable seal on wines bought from California.

On April 25, Vancouverites will be able to take an exploratory tasting trip to California wine country.

The immersive walk-around tasting event will showcase more than 400 wines with many vintners and wineries of the Golden State on hand to share what makes their wine so special.

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.

California wine:

Angela Aiello: