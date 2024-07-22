VANCOUVER
    • Weather agency warns of B.C. tornado risk, storms could also bring high winds, hail

    This image from Environment Canada, posted on social media, shows warnings in place due to storms in the forecast on Monday, July 22, 2024. This image from Environment Canada, posted on social media, shows warnings in place due to storms in the forecast on Monday, July 22, 2024.
    Environment Canada is warning about possible tornados in British Columbia's central Interior, where severe thunderstorms could also bring heavy rain and hailstones the size of nickels.

    It says in weather warnings issued Monday that a line of severe storms was making its way northwards at about 50 km/h in an area south of Tumbler Ridge.

    The weather agency says the Fraser Canyon, including Lytton, could see winds of up to 70 km/h, but the gusts were expected to ease by Monday evening.

    It adds on social media platform X that there's also a tornado risk over Williston and McGregor.

    Environment Canada says heat warnings remain for more than two dozen communities in B.C., as daytime temperatures in the Okanagan and several other regions hover in the mid-30s, though the heat is forecast to die down Tuesday.

    The agency says special air-quality statements are in effect for numerous areas as wildfire smoke is "widespread across the province."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024. 

