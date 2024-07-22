2nd woman found dead in English Bay: Vancouver police

For the second time in as many days, a woman's body was found near Vancouver's shoreline Monday.

Police and the coroner were called in around 1:30 p.m. after a deceased woman was found near the Kitsilano Yacht Club.

"The cause of her death has not been determined, and it is not yet known whether her death is the result of a crime," Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

"Investigators are working to determine whether this death is connected to the discovery of another woman."

On Sunday morning, a woman was found dead in the water off of Sunset Beach.

Neither woman has been identified.