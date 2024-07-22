U.S. election campaign watched closely in B.C. as Biden withdraws from race

U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election reverberated around the globe, including in B.C.

The announcement Sunday was met with swift reaction from both pundits and politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Monday, British Columbia's premier weighed in, saying the 2024 presidential election was a "hot topic" at the recent meeting of the country's premiers.

"Certainly is front of mind for Canadians and British Columbians right now,” David Eby said.

Eby noted the significance of Canada and B.C.’s relationship with our southern neighbours, a relationship that involves more than just economics.

“It’s cultural, it's tourism, interpersonal ties,” he said. “The hope is that whatever happens with the administration in the United States, we're able to deepen those relationships.”

For Americans living in B.C., including Giles Hogya, the head of the Victoria and the Island's chapter of Democrats Abroad, the sudden shift in dynamics after weeks of focus on Biden’s mental acuity and age is a welcome change.

“So many people are excited about Kamala Harris, she has actually energized the whole party,” said Hogya Monday.

Regardless of who becomes the next U.S. President, Trump or the Democratic nominee – likely Harris – this is just the latest chapter in a wild campaign, notes political scientist, Hamish Telford.

“For Canada, this creates even more uncertainty,” said Telford, a professor at the University of the Fraser Valley.

Whoever wins the contest, B.C. and Canada will likely face trade restrictions on goods including lumber and dairy, says Telford, although he says there likely would be less volatility with Harris, who went to high school in Montreal, than with Trump.

“She lived in Canada for three years as a teenager, although she's from California, he said, "(it will) just be a much more predictable relationship, government to government.”

Americans will head to the polls on Nov. 5, roughly two weeks after B.C.'s provincial election.