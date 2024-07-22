Mounties search for suspect after B.C. bank robbed at gunpoint

Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank and made his getaway on a dirt bike in the Fraser Valley last week.

Police say the suspect entered the RBC branch near First Avenue and James Street in Mission around 9:40 a.m. on July 18.

Wearing a motorcycle helmet, goggles and dark clothing, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a teller before leaving with the cash, the RCMP said in a statement Monday.

"The offender fled on a dark-coloured off-road-style dirt bike," said the statement from the Mission RCMP detachment.

"Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery, although it was a traumatizing incident for staff and customers alike."

Investigators released surveillance images of the alleged bank robber, hoping witnesses might be able to identify him or his vehicle.

Police said the man was likely loitering in the area "well before the robbery occurred." The suspect was last seen riding eastbound on North Railway Avenue.

Anyone with information or images related to the robbery is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.