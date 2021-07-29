'Suspicious death' of B.C. baby being investigated by homicide team
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 7:49AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 7:55AM PDT
A crib is shown in this undated image from shutterstock.com. (Anna Jurkovska)
VANCOUVER -- CTV News has learned that homicide investigators are looking into what they call the "suspicious death" of a young child.
When asked by CTV this week, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a one-year-old had died.
The team said there had been no public notification of the death, as there was "no investigative need" for a plea for more information.
A spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details to provide.
New Westminster police confirmed the file was in that city, but did not give any more information on the case.