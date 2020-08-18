VANCOUVER -- Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for suspects after a stabbing in Blind Bay, B.C.

Mounties say the victim showed up at the front door of a home in the Shuswap community on Sunday night looking for help.

RCMP and medical crews arrived at the home on Forest Drive just after 10:30 p.m. They found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from the Shuswap area, was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is in its early stages, but RCMP believe the assault took place at a nearby car wash.

“Our investigators believe that as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District, said in a statement.

Police believe the incident was targeted, and they are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP or Crime Stoppers. ​