Suspects sought after $10K in sunglasses stolen, guard attacked at Metrotown

Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sunglasses and pepper-spraying a security guard at a Burnaby, B.C., shopping mall last week.

TikTok video captured in the aftermath of the Sept. 17 incident at Metrotown shows a security guard collapsed on his hands and knees as a bystander brings him a glass of water.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe at work and this includes security guards," Cpl Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said in a statement. "We need your help identifying the individuals responsible for this assault and theft."

Authorities said the men were making off with the haul of sunglasses shortly before 4:30 p.m. when one of them attacked a guard who tried to intervene.

On Wednesday, Burnaby RCMP released several surveillance images of two suspects and asked anyone with information on their identities to come forward.

The first suspect, who is believed to have been involved in the theft and pepper-spraying, was wearing glasses, a white medical mask and a dark baseball cap with a white L.A. Dodgers logo. He also had black pants, dark blue and purple shoes, and a white bomber jacket with a Chicago Bulls crest.

The other man, who is only suspected in the theft, was wearing a dark baseball cap with a red logo, a dark shirt with "Chicago" and the number 23 printed on the front, a grey jacket, a black backpack, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.