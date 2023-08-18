Suspected human-caused wildfire prompts evacuations in B.C.'s south Okanagan

An out-of-control wildfire southwest of Okanagan Falls, B.C., has led to evacuation orders for more than 250 properties in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire was discovered around 6 a.m. Friday and had already grown to approximately 350 hectares – or 3.5 square kilometres – by early afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

"This has been an aggressive new start for this fire," said Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer for the wildfire service, during an RDOS news conference Friday.

"We've seen substantial growth upon the discovery of this fire and continue to see that aggressive fire behaviour."

The 257 properties on evacuation order are located in the regional district's electoral areas C, G, and I, and include the entirety of the small community of Willowbrook.

Another 246 properties in the same electoral areas were on evacuation alert as of mid-afternoon Friday.

An interactive map on the RDOS website allows residents to view the latest orders and alerts and search for their specific addresses.

The wildfire service lists the Upper Park Rill Creek fire as human-caused.

Stearns said four initial attack crews, "three single resources" and three helicopters are assigned to the blaze, along with heavy equipment.

"Crews mainly, today, are focusing on structure protection and triaging and assessing that and setting up where it is necessary," Stearns said.

She said the majority of the growth crews are seeing has been on the blaze's southeastern flank. The nearest large community in that direction is the Town of Oliver, the boundary for which was about a kilometre away from the edge of the evacuation alerts that were in place as of Friday afternoon.