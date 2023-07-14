Suspected arrested after TransLink bus stolen, taken on joyride through Vancouver
A suspect was arrested after a TransLink bus was stolen and taken on a joyride through Vancouver on Thursday evening.
The vehicle was undergoing maintenance at the Vancouver Transit Centre near Hudson Street and Marine Drive when it was stolen, according to a TransLink spokesperson.
Authorities found the bus a few kilometres away, in the area of Hudson and 57th Avenue, with substantial damage to the front end of the vehicle.
TransLink said the Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating the incident, and that a suspect was located and taken into custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
