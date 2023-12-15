VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect stole stereo, then came back in less than an hour to steal another one, Nanaimo RCMP say

    Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help identifying a man they say stole two sound systems from a local business in the span of an hour last week. (Nanaimo RCMP) Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help identifying a man they say stole two sound systems from a local business in the span of an hour last week. (Nanaimo RCMP)

    Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help identifying a man they say stole two sound systems from a local business in the span of an hour last week.

    The thefts occurred at the London Drugs in the Nanaimo North Town Centre mall between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    "Police attended and reviewed in store video surveillance," the release reads. "On video, the suspect was seen leaving the business with the first system, and then less than one hour later, he returned for the second one."

    Police said the total value of the stolen items was approximately $1,800.

    They shared a photo of the suspect with their release, asking anyone who recognizes him to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. 

