Mounties are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a disturbing sexual assault in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood.

The victim was allegedly grabbed from behind and groped while she was walking on 124th Street near 72nd Avenue the night of Wednesday, March 13.

Though she managed to escape, Surrey RCMP said her attacker "followed her to her front door and attempted to assault her again."

Fortunately, the woman managed to get inside without him. The suspect was last spotted heading south on 124th Street.

"Incidents like this are not only upsetting for the victim, but also for the community," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a news release. "We are encouraging anyone with information that can help us in this investigation to come forward."

The suspect is described as 5'10" tall with a skinny build and a short, black beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a cream-coloured shirt and a long, black jacket. The RCMP said his ethnicity is unknown.

On Friday, more than a week after the attack, authorities released a suspect sketch in the hopes someone will recognize him.

Investigators are also hoping to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around 9:30 p.m. on the night of the attack who may have dash cam video.

Surrey RCMP also released a number of safety tips for people concerned about their safety, including:

Use main routes and avoid lanes, short cuts, forested or secluded areas

Walk with friends

Tell someone where you're going and when you'll be back

Phone home when leaving a friend's house and say when you'll be home

Don't assist strangers

Trust your instincts and your feelings

Phone if you're going to be delayed or if your plans change

Anyone with information on last week's sexual assault is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.