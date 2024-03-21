VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect in Vancouver stabbing was involved in 'frightening series' of stranger attacks before arrest, police say

    Share

    The suspect in a stabbing in downtown Vancouver was allegedly involved in a "frightening series of unprovoked attacks" before he was taken into custody Wednesday, according to officials.

    Kent Meades, 46, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, and uttering threats, Chief Const. Adam Palmer announced at a news conference Thursday, adding that more charges are anticipated.

    Meades was arrested "minutes" after police responded to 911 calls just before noon about a person being stabbed and a man wielding a knife near Smithe and Cambie streets.

    Palmer said investigators believe Meades was involved in several other incidents reported Wednesday morning including an assault, the smashing of a café window and "lunging" at a person with a knife.

    Meades was described by the police chief as having "mental health challenges." He was released from jail six days ago after completing a sentence for uttering threats against his family members and "federal politicians," Palmer added.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News