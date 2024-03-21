Suspect in Vancouver stabbing was involved in 'frightening series' of stranger attacks before arrest, police say

The suspect in a stabbing in downtown Vancouver was allegedly involved in a "frightening series of unprovoked attacks" before he was taken into custody Wednesday, according to officials.

Kent Meades, 46, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, and uttering threats, Chief Const. Adam Palmer announced at a news conference Thursday, adding that more charges are anticipated.

Meades was arrested "minutes" after police responded to 911 calls just before noon about a person being stabbed and a man wielding a knife near Smithe and Cambie streets.

Palmer said investigators believe Meades was involved in several other incidents reported Wednesday morning including an assault, the smashing of a café window and "lunging" at a person with a knife.

Meades was described by the police chief as having "mental health challenges." He was released from jail six days ago after completing a sentence for uttering threats against his family members and "federal politicians," Palmer added.

This is a developing story. More to come.