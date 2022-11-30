Suspect in catalytic converter theft arrested after foot chase in New Westminster

Residents in New Westminster are being thanked for helping police track down a suspected thief early Monday.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 28, officers responded to a report that someone was trying to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a lot on 6th Avenue east of Moody Park.

New Westminster police say they were able to locate the suspect in Moody Park after witnesses pointed them in the right direction.

“After a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested without incident,” the New Westminster Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. “We’d like to thank the witnesses who played a key role in this suspect being located and arrested.”

NWPD’s Hailey Finnigan tells CTV News that the suspect has a history of stealing catalytic converters and he was found to be breaching conditions.

Part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, catalytic converters are a common target of thieves because they contain precious metals.

Anyone with information about catalytic converter theft in New Westminster is asked to contact police.