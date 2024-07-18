Suspect arrested after crashing forklift through B.C. bike shop

Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.

The suspect didn't get far, however.

Corinne Besler, owner of the family-run Ride the Glide bike shop in Saanich, says she and her husband were alerted to the break-in by a security alarm shortly after 1 a.m.

Her husband arrived on scene minutes later to find the suspect making a getaway with the bikes atop the forklift.

"They were bouncing around and started to bounce off," Besler told CTV News. "He ended up driving over one of them, and then he stopped, and he was trying to get away with two bikes."

All four e-bikes, valued at approximately $16,000 total, were damaged beyond repair, according to the owner.

Investigators are still assessing the damage to the building, but Besler estimates the repairs to the windows and doors will cost many thousands more.

Besler said her husband caught up with the suspect before police arrived. The man was trying to ride away on a stolen bike before he ditched it and ran into some nearby bushes, she said.

Saanich police arrived and located the forklift abandoned in the 800 block of Royal Oak Drive. A police dog was deployed and located the suspect, who was arrested at the scene.

Police say the man suffered minor injuries during his arrest and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the province's police oversight agency, has been notified about the incident, but has not confirmed whether a formal investigation into the police conduct is forthcoming.

Staff at the bike shop were still cleaning up damage from the violent break-in Thursday afternoon. Besler said it is uncertain whether the shop will be able to reopen in the weeks to come.

"We're going to do our very best to service our customers and work around it as best as we can," the owner said. "We might have to do some sort of appointment-only stuff, and maybe, depending on what's happening, have people come in through the back."

Investigators say the forklift had been stolen a work site in the 4500 block of Elk Lake Drive and has since been returned.

The suspect remained in police custody pending a court appearance.