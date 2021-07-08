VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries Thursday following a crash that caused lengthy road closures in Surrey.

Mounties said the pedestrian was struck just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 156 Street and Fraser Highway. They were not walking in a crosswalk at the time.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries and the driver stayed at the scene.

In a news release sent out about an hour later, Mounties said the eastbound lanes of Fraser Highway at 156 Street would be closed "for several hours."

Anyone with information or dash cam video should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.