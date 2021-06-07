SURREY, B.C. -- Surrey police have closed a stretch of 108 Avenue between 144 and 146 streets due to a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Monday morning.

Mounties say they were called just before 7 a.m. after a driver struck a pole in the area. First responders found a male passenger with significant injuries at the scene.

"Despite lifesaving efforts performed by Surrey Fire Service and Emergency Health Services the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision," Mounties said in a news release.

"Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries."

At the scene, a small four-door sedan remained in the middle of the road with a light standard lying on the ground not far from the car.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine what happened, and say officers "are looking into the possibility that impairment may be a factor."

Police ask that drivers use 104 Avenue and avoid the area, adding 108 Avenue will be closed "for an undetermined amount of time."

Anyone with information should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.