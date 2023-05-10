Surrey temple employee suspected in teen’s sexual assault arrested: RCMP

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a temple in Surrey’s Newton area has been arrested, RCMP say.

Mounties were told on May 4 that the teenager was assaulted at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, a Sikh temple located in the 15200 block of 68 Avenue.

The 58-year-old suspect, an employee of the temple, was arrested on May 5, according to a release Surrey RCMP issued Wednesday.

He has been released on conditions, including that he has no contact with the victim and cannot be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 without another adult present.

Mounties say the temple has been advised of the allegations and the conditions of the suspect’s release.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid, and the victim is receiving support from the Surrey Women’s Centre, according to RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone with more information, including those who may have been at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran on May 4 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to contact Surrey RCMP and quote file number 2023-69537.

CTV News has reached out to the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran for comment and will update this story if a response is received.