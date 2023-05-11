'We are receiving conflicting information': Sikh group apologizes for statement on alleged assault at temple

The Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey is pictured. The Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey is pictured.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener