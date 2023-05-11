'We are receiving conflicting information': Sikh group apologizes for statement on alleged assault at temple

A B.C. Sikh organization is "profusely" apologizing for confusion it caused Wednesday when it released a statement claiming that a sexual assault suspect was not an employee of a Surrey Gurdwara.

Surrey RCMP said Wednesday that they were made aware of the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl at or near Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib on May 4, and had arrested an employee of the place of worship the following day.

The Sikh Press Association disputed this information in a statement, saying the arrested suspect was not a Gurdwara employee and that the incident did not occur on Gurdwara premises.

Mounties maintained to CTV News that their statement was correct, and early Thursday morning the press association walked back its previous comments.

"This information was taken directly from a Gurdwara employee, confirmed by a local respected community figure and thus directed to be shared with media via our organization," the association said in an email sent shortly after 1 a.m.

"We regret to say a new source from the Gurdwara has claimed this information is incorrect, and that the man arrested was actually an employee."

Surrey RCMP said the 58-year-old suspect had been released on conditions, including that he has no contact with the victim and cannot be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 without another adult present.

However, the suspect is still allowed to be at the temple, because he lives there as part of his employment, Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha told CTV News.

"We profusely apologize for any confusion our previous email may have caused," the Sikh Press Association said in its email Thursday.

"In working for the Sikh community, we rely upon grassroots sources for information and understanding of issues. On this occasion, we are receiving conflicting information. We remain trying to verify the issue and hope to have further clarification from RCMP. We will press for the Gurdwara to make a public statement and/or hold interviews about the case to clarify the situation directly."

CTV News reached out to the Gurdwara directly on Wednesday but did not receive a response.