Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year

A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.

Tevain Lloyd, who is commonly known as "Gucci," is wanted in connection to a shooting reported on Dec. 30, 2021. On Aug. 4 he was scheduled to appear in court, but failed to do so, prompting the latest warrant for his arrest.

But it's not the first time Lloyd's been wanted this year. On April 19, Surrey RCMP issued a notice asking for the public's help to find Lloyd. He was arrested in Vancouver later that same day.

Just over a week later, Lloyd was released with conditions from court, including appearing on Aug. 4.

Police said Lloyd's wanted again for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence.

The 28-year-old is described by police as Black, 6'3" tall and about 335 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right hand that says "who god bless no man can curse."

Anyone who sees Lloyd shouldn't approach him, but call 911 right away as he's considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information about where Lloyd might be should call 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.