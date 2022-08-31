Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year

Police in Surrey are looking for information that will help them locate and arrest Tevain Lloyd, also known as "Gucci," who has been charged in relation to a 2021 shooting. Police in Surrey are looking for information that will help them locate and arrest Tevain Lloyd, also known as "Gucci," who has been charged in relation to a 2021 shooting.

