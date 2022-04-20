Shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide arrested in Vancouver

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a suspect in a Surrey shooting was arrested in Vancouver.

On Tuesday, the Surrey RCMP appealed to the public for any information that could help them locate and arrest Tevain Lloyd, who is "commonly known as 'Gucci'" and was considered "armed and dangerous."

Lloyd was arrested later that day near Alexander and Columbia streets and remains in jail until his next court appearance.

Mounties say the Vancouver Police Department took Lloyd into custody "quickly and safely"

Lloyd is facing three charges, including aggravated assault, in connection with a shooting at a Whalley home on Dec. 30, 2021.

At the time, the Surrey RCMP said the shooting appeared to be targeted, and the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.