VANCOUVER -- A high school in Surrey, B.C., was placed under "hold and secure" measures Monday morning after a student reported being attacked with a weapon.

Authorities said the victim reported the incident to the office at Panorama Ridge Secondary at around 11:35 a.m., and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

"The initial indications are that the assault is related to an ongoing dispute among parties known to one another. There is no indication of an ongoing risk to safety at the school," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The alleged assault happened outside the school, according to police. Officers placed Panorama Ridge on hold and secure until "the safety of all of the students was confirmed," RCMP said.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect. They said there would be an increased police presence in the area as they conduct their investigation.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on the assault to call the detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.