VANCOUVER -- Two teenage girls were arrested in an investigation tied to a video posted on social media, Mounties say.

The investigation in Mission, B.C., began Monday when a middle school student and one of her parents went to police.

Mission RCMP did not provide details on what the complaint from the 14-year-old girl entailed, other than that the girl attends Ecole Heritage Park Middle School, and a social media video was part of their investigation.

As a result, two other teenagers were arrested, police say. The girls, who are around the same age as the teen who made the complaint, have since been released, and are due to appear in court in March.

The RCMP has recommended charges against one of the teens for assault. The other faces an assault charge as well as a charge for uttering threats.

"The file is very much active and the Mission RCMP are encouraging anyone with information and or video that may assist with the investigation to contact the Mission non-emergency line at 604-826-7161," the detachment said in an email the day after the teens' arrest.