SURREY, B.C. -- A tense situation unfolded in Surrey, B.C., this week as RCMP members were swarmed by a group of mostly young people.

Some of the chaos was captured on cellphone video but the parent of one of the teens arrested says there’s more to the story than what the video shows.

The incident happened Monday evening in a housing complex in Newton. Mounties say they were checking on a child reportedly left unattended when they were surrounded by a group of 10 to 15 young people and adults not directly connected to the call.

“As the crowd started getting a little bit bigger, there was some hostilities. Some of the youth that had gathered around them were shouting, first off, obscenities, then uttering threats,” says Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

The video shows an officer chasing a teen.

“That youth allegedly threw something at the officer and struck them in the head. The officer then went to arrest them,” explains Sturko.

“A female officer went to attempt to help him make that arrest. At that point her hair was pulled and she was punched in the head several times by other youth that were there,” she says.

Witnesses say the object thrown at the officer was a rock, but the mother of the teen arrested for this says her son didn’t do it.

“He was not involved in the throwing of any rocks,” she told CTV News.

She says the arrest frustrated her younger son who is seen in the video repeatedly kicking a police cruiser. The mom then chases her son away.

“I do believe the police are here to serve and protect and help us. I’m ashamed that my children would do such actions,” the mother said.

However, she says the situation involved mistakes on both sides. She alleges officers were name-calling and swearing at the teens.

Sturko says officers showed restraint.

“There was a great deal of restraint shown in this instance. They were in a very intense conflict,” she says.

Sturko also told CTV News that, “Some of the kids involved are well known to us. Some have expressed in the past anti-police feelings. They have different circumstances that may have brought them into negative conflict with police in the past.”

The mom says she’s trying to get help for her kids, but that many programs have been shut down because of COVID-19.

The conflict left some neighbours, like Bonnie Hall, frightened.

“You get scared when you hear all the commotion going on and you wonder what’s going on,” she says.

“It’s scary but you can’t go anywhere else.”

A total of three teens were arrested and have since been released.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.