Surrey RCMP release photos of stabbing suspects

Mounties in Surrey are trying to identify three female suspects in the seemingly random stabbing of a woman on a sidewalk earlier this month.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 6, Surrey RCMP were called for reports of an assault near the intersection of University Drive and 102 Avenue.

"Officers arrived on scene and learned a good Samaritan had transported a female victim to the hospital with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds," police said in a statement, adding that the investigation has determined the stabbing happened on a sidewalk outside of a home roughly 45 minutes before police arrived.

"Investigators have determined that the victim was attacked by three young women who were not known to her."

Three suspects – all described as between 15 and 20 years old – were caught on CCTV video from the area. Surrey RCMP Have released images of them in an attempt to advance the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the young women in the photos or who has information is urged to call 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-149155.