Surrey Mounties investigating allegations of multiple indecent acts near high school

Mounties are investigating allegations of multiple indecent acts near a Surrey high school.

Investigators believe one person is connected to all the incidents, the most recent of which allegedly happened on March 2.

Police said they were told a man exposed and touched himself in the bushes near Princess Margaret Secondary School. The man was reportedly seen in an area to the south of the school property by a student before classes started for the day.

Mounties said the same suspect was allegedly seen doing the same thing in the area on four other occasions. Three of those incidents happened this year, while the other happened last year. All of them happened between 8:20 and 8:30 a.m.

Authorities said only the most recent incident was actively reported to police, but that they learned of the others during the course of their investigation. Police couldn't speak to why the other incidents weren't reported.

"We understand that the close proximity to the school raises concerns," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release Wednesday.

"We want the public to know that Surrey RCMP is actively investigating these incidents as well as liaising with Surrey School District as the safety of students and members of our community is paramount."

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.