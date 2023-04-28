Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP

Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.

Elected on a promise to keep the RCMP in Surrey, Locke vowed to do just that, and slammed Farnworth for a decision she claimed was politically motivated and "extraordinarily disrespectful."

"The B.C. Police Act states clearly: The choice of police is under the purview of the municipality," Locke told reporters at a news conference after the B.C. government announced its recommendation.

"Council made that decision. We made it five months ago. And our decision has not changed."

According to the province, the city's decision to continue down that path will not have financial support from the provincial government, and will be subject to several binding conditions to ensure adequate levels of policing are maintained.

Locke decried Farnworth's offer of financial support to help the city manage the estimated $30 million in additional annual costs that will come with operating the Surrey Police Service rather than the Surrey RCMP.

The mayor noted that Farnworth, who is also B.C.'s solicitor general, had previously warned that no additional provincial money would be forthcoming to cover the cost of the Surrey police transition.

Calling the province's decision "a recommendation with strings attached," Locke accused Farnworth of putting politics ahead of public safety.

"At the 11th hour, there is financial support from the province, so long as our decision is the SPS," she said. "It is clear to me that the solicitor general has a position on which force he would like, but politics – and not public safety in Surrey – appear to be the driving force behind his recommendation."

For his part, speaking at a news conference earlier in the day, Farnworth said his decision was based on a report by the provincial director of police services Glen Lewis.

That report showed, according to Farnworth, that continuing with the transition to the SPS would be the best way to achieve public safety province-wide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.