B.C. announces decision on Surrey police transition, recommends SPS

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block

It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener