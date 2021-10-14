Surrey mayor’s allegation woman hit him with car sparks mischief probe over possible false statements
No charges have been laid so far in a police matter that began when Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum claimed a woman drove into him on purpose – but the investigation has taken a new turn, with the RCMP probe now looking at the crime of public mischief and the possibility that someone made false statements to police.
The interaction happened Sept. 4, at a supermarket in South Surrey.
In an interview with CTV News two days later, McCallum said he and a woman in a convertible Ford Mustang exchanged words, and he alleged she then drove into him on purpose.
“So, she floored her car from there, and at the same time that she floored it, she turned right and she hit my hip and knee as she was turning right,” he said at the time. “I hadn’t moved. I just was standing there. And (she) ran over my foot.”
Shortly after his interaction with the driver, McCallum also exchanged words with Ivan Scott, head of the Keep RCMP in Surrey campaign, in the same parking lot.
The driver and Scott were at the Save-On-Foods to gather signatures for a petition trying to force a referendum on the city’s transition to a municipal force.
McCallum was elected on a promise to cancel the city’s contract with the RCMP and move to a municipal policing model. He has had several other public exchanges with those staunchly opposed to the plan.
In the interview with CTV News, the mayor said he went to hospital for x-rays, had ongoing pain and soreness, and reported the alleged assault to police.
“Well, the police are looking at laying charges,” he said. “So, we’ll see what they come as far as that is concerned.”
A little over a week later, RCMP served CTV News with a search warrant demanding we hand over the full interview with McCallum along with all other relevant video.
The documents cite Section 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, which says: “Every one commits public mischief who, with intent to mislead, causes a peace officer to enter on or continue an investigation by making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence.”
The driver, who has asked not to be identified, denies hitting McCallum with her car.
“We exchanged heated words,” she said in a statement. “He told me I didn’t have the authority to be there and (he) was going to call bylaws … I then asked him a few more times to resign. At no point did I hit him with my car.”
Vancouver-based criminal lawyer Sarah Leamon says the offence of public mischief with intent to mislead is very serious and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if Crown prosecutors decide it is an indictable offense.
She also told CTV News the original allegation made by McCallum that somebody intentionally drove into him could carry significant penalties if charges were deemed appropriate and proven in court.
"(It’s) an extremely unusual situation, so I'm interested to see what happens from here on out,” Leamon said. “But you know, the jeopardy here that could be faced by either party is quite significant."
On Thursday, McCallum declined an interview request to talk about the latest developments arising from the interaction in the parking lot.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday.
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
A state of emergency has been declared in Iqaluit after the city’s water was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.
Indigenous artist Alanis Obomsawin honoured with sound and light show in Toronto
A new sound and light show projected onto the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto pays tribute to Alanis Obomsawin, an Indigenous artist who has advocated for social justice over her decades-long career.
Dozens dead, hundreds infected, but health authorities fight to conceal B.C. hospital outbreak findings
A CTV News investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals in the Lower Mainland has resulted in scant information from health authorities, which have fought disclosure even though hundreds of patients and staff have contracted the virus in hospital and dozens have died as a result.
13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after she fell into a pit while operating a vehicle
A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que., has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
-
Coroner called to serious highway crash on Vancouver Island: Witnesses
Witnesses say two vehicles became airborne after colliding at high speed on Thursday afternoon near Cobble Hill, B.C.
-
Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16
Victoria police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the city for more than three weeks.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
750 AHS employees seeking vaccination exemptions
AHS head Dr. Verna Yiu says roughly 750 of her staff are seeking exemptions from the service's vaccine requirements on medical and religious grounds.
-
Kenney's calendar suggests light vacation workload while Alberta's fourth wave grew
A calendar obtained through Alberta's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act suggests Premier Jason Kenney only had two COVID-19 briefings while on vacation in August.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman who bought $700 computer still paying it off seven years later
An Ontario woman who bought a $700 computer in 2014 is still chipping away at her now $2,400 debt seven years later.
-
Ontario not on 'safe ground' yet to lift more COVID-19 restrictions, science table director says
The scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the province should not rush into lifting capacity limits in more places, suggesting that the earliest further easing of restrictions should be at the end of the month.
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Montreal
-
Forged vaccine documents from Ontario prompt Quebec health ministry to adapt verification process for passports
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
-
13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after she fell into a pit while operating a vehicle
A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que., has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Sask. in talks with Manitoba over potential ICU transfers: Merriman
Saskatchewan’s health minister confirmed all resources are in place to begin sending ICU patients out of the province if necessary.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.
-
'Somebody is trying to kill our trees': Saskatoon residents discover mysterious holes drilled in trees
Residents in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood are scratching their heads after eight trees were found with holes drilled into their trunks.
Regina
-
Sask. health minister says province's COVID-19 vaccination rates an underestimation
Saskatchewan’s health minister said the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are an underestimation, because of people who no longer live in the province but still have Saskatchewan health cards.
-
Steady growth of Regina tent community draws concern from mayor
Regina’s mayor has given agencies roughly two weeks to find housing for residents of a tent community in Pepsi Park before the city starts looking at putting an end to the camp.
-
Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide
Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 198
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases rises to 198.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
London
-
London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program
A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
-
'Our community is a different place than it was two years ago': Vital Signs report shows problems growing
The London Community Foundation (LCF) launched its 2021 Vital Signs report, "Be the Change" on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.
-
Boy, 9, injured after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener
A nine-year-old boy has been hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.
-
Transport truck hits light pole down, major rural road closed
A major rural road in Waterloo Region has been partially closed after a transport truck knocked down a light pole.