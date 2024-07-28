‘Thanks again to my beautiful city’: Ryan Reynolds shares gratitude after packed Vancouver soccer match

Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.

His appearance to watch the Welsh team he co-owns take to the freshly installed natural grass field Saturday came on the heels of a month-long promotional tour for Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Ending up in my hometown for a few days, seeing family and friends was the best medicine on earth,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram.

Players from the visiting squad – made famous through the reality series “Welcome to Wrexham” – apparently told Reynolds they were blown away by the city’s beauty.

“It is the highest compliment anyone could give me,” the Instagram post continued.

“Thanks again to my beautiful city for showing up and giving everyone more reasons to fall in love with Vancouver,” it concluded.

In the stands, a sea of fans were decked out in Fans in red and white jerseys and scarves, cheering for Wrexham AFC along with Reynolds and his co-owner Rob McElhenney. The pair posed for a photo raising a glass of Wrexham Lager, which was specially stoked for the occasion.

Reynolds said returning to the downtown stadium and sitting in a box as an owner was “a level of surreal (he’ll) never fully process,” recalling how he would visit BC Place as a child with his dad to watch BC Lions games from the “nosebleeds.”

The Whitecaps were defeated 4 -1, something Reynolds didn’t mention or boast about in his post. Off the pitch, Reynolds had a massive professional victory over the weekend when the latest installment of the Deadpool franchise shattered box office records.