Stuck barge blocking part of Fraser River refloated, coast guard confirms
A barge that blocked part of the Fraser River Thursday night was moved, officials confirmed.
The barge was refloated at about 10:15 p.m. after it ran aground near the Knight Street Bridge, the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed with CTV News Vancouver.
A recycling business on Mitchell Island told CTV News the barge became stuck sometime in the afternoon. Officials weren't able to say Thursday what caused the barge to become trapped.
The Port of Vancouver told CTV News Thursday early assessments showed "no injuries or environmental impacts," and the coast guard's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria – which conducts marine search and rescue operations – confirmed it didn't respond to the incident.
While the channel north of Mitchell Island was blocked by the barge, the North Arm of the Fraser River remained navigable, with vessels able to safely pass south of Mitchell Island.
The area is highly industrial, with multiple lumber yards, scrap yards and automotive businesses based on Mitchell Island and the river's northern shore in South Vancouver.
The barge and a tugboat that also became stuck were moved when the tide was high.
The plan to remove the Fraser River barge came together much more quickly than one has for Vancouver's infamous English Bay barge.
That vessel has been stranded on Sunset Beach for more than five months and, while floating unmoored, forced the closure of Burrard Street Bridge. Conversely, Knight Street Bridge traffic was not impacted by the Fraser River incident.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
'It breaks my heart': Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur's book banned in Texas
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
Federal government will let international graduates stay in Canada another 18 months
International students who've graduated from Canadian post-secondary schools will be able to stay in Canada longer now that the federal government has offered a temporary program to help them qualify for permanent residency.
Vancouver Island
-
'People are in panic mode': Island animal rescue agencies overwhelmed with pet surrenders
Throughout the pandemic, many workers began doing their jobs from home. In the process, some decided to get a pet. Now that many have returned to the office, animal rescue agencies up and down Vancouver Island are becoming overwhelmed with animal surrenders.
-
CRD to tackle blue-green algae issues at Elk Lake
The Capital Regional District is looking to fight dangerous and recurring blue-green algae blooms at Elk Lake in Saanich, B.C.
-
Man with knife taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Victoria
One man is in custody Friday after an hours-long standoff with police from Greater Victoria's emergency response team.
Calgary
-
Calgary police close eastbound Stoney Trail in city's northwest due to multi-vehicle crash
Calgary police closed a section of eastbound Stoney Trail on Friday after a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W.
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industry
The province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMP
Terry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
-
Shotgun, cocaine seized in drug-trafficking investigation; 2 Edmonton men charged
Two men are facing drug-related charges after search warrants in south Edmonton last week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario's mask mandate has ended in most places. Here's where you still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Montreal
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with state funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
Five reasons Guy 'The Flower' Lafleur stands among the Canadiens greats
There are so many points of argument to claim that Guy Lafleur is the greatest Montreal Canadien of all time. Five moments stand out to highlight the Flower's credentials.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography
Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Saskatoon
-
Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman died: police
The person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Impaired driver with someone riding in trunk came to pick up buddy from traffic stop, Sask. police say
An unusual series of events led to an impaired driving charge, according to Corman Park Police Service.
Regina
-
Jury deliberates Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The jury has begun deliberations in the three-week murder trial of Dillon Whitehawk.
-
Missing Regina man found dead: police
A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia developer evicts long-term tenants from 54-unit hotel
Brandy McGuire said she was in shock last month when she read the notice from the owners of Bluenose Inn & Suites that told everyone to vacate the property in suburban Halifax. The hotel has been home to McGuire and her family for two years.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
London
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
-
London police cruisers damaged when driver tries to flee
A man of no fixed address is charged after a stolen vehicle struck multiple London, Ont. police cars.
-
Victim of Lake Huron marine incident identified by OPP
A 36-year-old man from Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation has been identified as the victim of a marine incident.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for more ways to save and for those travelling on Highway 69 near Parry Sound, a new Indigenous-owned gas bar that sources fuel from an Ontario First Nation company is offering lower cost.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener resident celebrates 1,000 games with NHL
Drayton, Ont. native Scott Cherrey said his goal when he started his career as an official was just to “work a [Kitchener] Rangers game on a Friday night.”