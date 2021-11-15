Caught on video: Unmoored barge drifts toward Vancouver bridge

Vancouver -

An unmoored barge was seen drifting toward Vancouver's Burrard Street Bridge during Monday's intense storm, but the vessel eventually ran aground at a nearby beach.

Alarming videos posted on social media captured the barge adrift in English Bay in the early afternoon, amid gusting winds and choppy waves that flooded parts of the city's seawall.

The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed the vessel eventually became grounded near Sunset Beach.

"The barge owner has been contacted and they are planning to retrieve it at the first available opportunity," a spokesperson said in an email.

"Coast Guard crews from Kitsilano base have been on the water near the barge ensuring on-water scene safety."

Authorities did not provide the name of the barge owner, or any details about how it ended up drifting out-of-control in the busy waters.

There doesn't appear to be any risk of pollution on the barge, which is empty and was previously carrying wood chips, according to the Coast Guard.

"It has been confirmed that there are no hydrocarbons on board," the spokesperson said.

The Port of Vancouver told CTV News it was also "monitoring the situation" to ensure the barge doesn't present a hazard to other vessels in the area.

The barge owner is responsible for securing and towing it away, authorities said.

A large barge has floated into the shore at sunset beach... just a tad windy out here @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/3RMYJgxJx2 — Ben Nesbit (@BenNesbitTV) November 15, 2021