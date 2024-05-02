StrongStart program will continue in Surrey next year, school district decides

An early education program that was at risk of being cancelled in Surrey will continue for the upcoming school year, the district announced earlier this week.

StrongStart was potentially going to be shut down in Surrey after already facing cutbacks due to limited provincial funding. But on Tuesday, Surrey Schools said it had found "a viable short-term solution" to continue offering the program at most of the sites in the district.

"We also recognize the importance of securing long-term funding for the StrongStart program," a statement from the district said. "To this end, we will continue our work with the Ministry of Education and Child Care to advocate for sustainable, long-term funding solutions."

Even so, two program locations will be cut due to "rising student enrolment" at Georges Vanier and James Ardiel elementary schools. The district explained classroom space will be repurposed for kindergarten to Grade 7 students at those schools.

"We recognize the impact of these closures on families attending these two sites and are committed to ensuring a smooth and supportive transition to nearby StrongStart locations," the district's statement said, adding both sites have neighbouring schools where StrongStart will be offered. "We will make this adjustment as seamless as possible for families, minimizing disruption and maintaining the high standards of care and education families have come to expect from us."

Last month, thousands of Surrey parents signed a petition calling for more funding to keep the program alive.

Parents say the program, which offers free, play-based learning activities for children under the age of five, makes a significant difference for their kids.

"We just felt like we couldn't just sit back and let this program shut down," Peter Shen, who organized a rally to keep the program, told CTV News Vancouver last month. "It's been such a big part of our life."

Dozens of other StrongStart programs operate throughout the province.