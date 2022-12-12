Strata tries to charge B.C. woman $14K in 'move-in' fees for Airbnb guests

A woman browses the site of U.S. home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet. (AFP / John Macdougall) A woman browses the site of U.S. home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet. (AFP / John Macdougall)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener